The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2019-2023

The report, failure analysis test equipment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (focused ion beam, dual beam system, and electron microscope) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global failure analysis test equipment market 2019-2023.

Market segmentation Product Geography

Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification A&D Company, Limited ADVANTEST CORPORATION Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation JEOL Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ZEISS International



Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Focused Ion Beam Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dual Beam System Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electron Microscope Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growth of end-user industries will drive the failure analysis test equipment market

The electronics, material sciences, chemical, and petrochemical industries are the end users of the failure analysis test equipment. The high demand for electronics is driven by the consumer goods industry. Moreover, the demand for aerospace and defense equipment has increased. The availability of natural gas as a cheaper substitute over crude oil to produce petrochemicals is driving investments in the global petrochemical industry. These developments at the end user industries will boost market growth.

Increasing popularity of correlative electron microscopy An emerging trend in the failure analysis test equipment market

A complete failure analysis test requires the sample to be examined by an electron microscope and Raman spectroscopy. Correlative microscopy is a combination of an optical microscope and an electron microscope. This technique is used to understand both form and function in a biological sample. Therefore, the increasing demand for correlative electron microscopy will positively impact the failure analysis test equipment market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for tabletop electron microscopes from research institutions

Increasing number of M&A and partnerships

