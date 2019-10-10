The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2019-2023
The report, failure analysis test equipment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (focused ion beam, dual beam system, and electron microscope) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005322/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global failure analysis test equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the failure analysis test equipment market includes:
Failure analysis test equipment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- A&D Company, Limited
- ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- JEOL Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZEISS International
Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Focused Ion Beam Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dual Beam System Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electron Microscope Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Growth of end-user industries will drive the failure analysis test equipment market
The electronics, material sciences, chemical, and petrochemical industries are the end users of the failure analysis test equipment. The high demand for electronics is driven by the consumer goods industry. Moreover, the demand for aerospace and defense equipment has increased. The availability of natural gas as a cheaper substitute over crude oil to produce petrochemicals is driving investments in the global petrochemical industry. These developments at the end user industries will boost market growth.
Increasing popularity of correlative electron microscopy An emerging trend in the failure analysis test equipment market
A complete failure analysis test requires the sample to be examined by an electron microscope and Raman spectroscopy. Correlative microscopy is a combination of an optical microscope and an electron microscope. This technique is used to understand both form and function in a biological sample. Therefore, the increasing demand for correlative electron microscopy will positively impact the failure analysis test equipment market during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/failure-analysis-test-equipment-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for tabletop electron microscopes from research institutions
- Increasing popularity of correlative electron microscopy
- Increasing number of M&A and partnerships
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005322/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com