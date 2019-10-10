New Translation Management Connector Enables Workfront Users to Easily Translate Content across 180+ Languages and Connect with More Audiences Worldwide

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announced it is collaborating with Workfront, the first modern work management application platform for the enterprise. Through the relationship, SDL's translation management solutions will seamlessly connect to the Workfront platform, giving users the ability to quickly translate content across 180+ languages.

"Brands today need the ability to rapidly engage with customers in any market, geography and language," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO at SDL. "Our integration with Workfront reinforces our continued vision and focus to provide more employees with an easy way to leverage languages to deliver local experiences on a global scale, especially as localization becomes a central part of any business."

With over 27 years of translation expertise and a wealth of experience in assisting customers in streamlining their content supply chain, SDL's connector will provide Workfront users with access to secure, intelligent translation management with an easy to use interface and simple process to translate content, across all projects and tasks in the audience's language. No longer is it necessary for project managers to manage separate systems to translate content.

The connection with SDL's translation management solutions will provide Workfront customers with the following benefits:

Simplified Translation Process: Submit and manage all translation projects directly from Workfront. Any type of content asset can be selected and submitted for translation along with reference files. An easy to use interface is available to review translations, word counts, word matches, costs and authorization.

Submit and manage all translation projects directly from Workfront. Any type of content asset can be selected and submitted for translation along with reference files. An easy to use interface is available to review translations, word counts, word matches, costs and authorization. Fast Translation Project Creation : A rich project creation screen with dynamic search gives users the ability to select multiple components, source and target languages required for each project.

: A rich project creation screen with dynamic search gives users the ability to select multiple components, source and target languages required for each project. Timely Global Launches : Embedded project scoping, deliverables, scheduling, cost information and project authorization coupled with project tracking and approval processes with inbuilt audit trail helps businesses keep tight control of a project's status, helping to meet tight deadlines.

: Embedded project scoping, deliverables, scheduling, cost information and project authorization coupled with project tracking and approval processes with inbuilt audit trail helps businesses keep tight control of a project's status, helping to meet tight deadlines. Increased Translation Quality and Efficiency: SDL Translation Management (through the use of translation memory and terminology management) increases translation quality and provides translation consistency for brand terminology, while reducing time spent on translations.

