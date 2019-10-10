The global massage equipment market is expected to post a CAGR almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

There is an increase in the demand for technologically advanced massage equipment. This is encouraging vendors to spend extensively on R&D to come up with better products and expand their product portfolios. These innovative products are improved in terms of technology, performance, features, and design. Market players are equipping the modern massage equipment with auto body scanning, heating, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. The availability of such technologically advanced massage equipment will drive sales. Thus, the proliferation of technologically advanced massage equipment will boost the growth of the massage equipment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of portable massage equipment, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Massage Equipment Market: Introduction of Portable Massage Equipment

The popularity of portable massage equipment has increased significantly because it can be easily carried while traveling to distant places and takes minimal space in the luggage. The growing awareness of various benefits of handheld massage equipment will increase its popularity and sales during the forecast period. Thus, with the introduction of portable massage equipment, the market for massage equipment is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of portable massage equipment, the expansion of e-commerce market and growing use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Massage Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global massage equipment market by end-users (commercial and residential), type (electric massage equipment and non-electric massage equipment), product (massage chairs and sofas, back massagers, handheld massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the growing inclination towards healthier lifestyles and rising number of spa centers in the region.

