Digimarc to Speak at HolyGrail 2.0 Circular Plastic Economy Event

Recycling initiative event on October 22, 2019 includes Digimarc, P&G, TOMRA and Verstraete

BEAVERTON, Oregon, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HolyGrail 2.0 Intelligent Plastic Sorting

WHAT: HolyGrail 2.0 aims to speed up the transition to a circular economy for plastics by increasing the quantity and quality of recyclable material identification in waste management systems via application of digital watermarks. Digimarc is collaborating with stakeholders in the project.





Following the two wins at the Sustainability Awards 2019 for the original HolyGrail project, participating companies are preparing for the next stage: digital watermarks to promote sustainable management of plastic (packaging) waste. Digimarc and supplier partners have been providing sample products and inspection system modules to foster understanding of the path to commercialization for enhancement of plastic packaging in the New Plastics Economy. The project officially closed after a successful open house attended by 85 people representing various European Union associations.





Leading consumer brands and retailers are now signing up for HolyGrail 2.0 and have been enhancing package designs to incorporate a "digital recycling passport" among the growing list of benefits of adoption of the Digimarc Platform.





Digimarc, TOMRA, P&G and Verstraete product experts are presenting at an informational HolyGrail 2.0 event on the technologies that have the potential to make a circular economy for plastics more efficient. Packaging professionals, plastics industry service providers, trade association members and those attending the K-2019 show are encouraged to register and attend. Presentations include:





Intro to TOMRA, Tom Eng, TOMRA

Intro to HolyGrail 2.0, Gian de Belder, P&G and Nico Van de Walle, Verstraete IML

Intro to Digital Watermarking, Larry Logan, Digimarc Corporation



WHEN: October 22, 2019

Group 1 - 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CEST

Group 2 - 10.30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. CEST



WHERE: TOMRA Recycling Headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany



WHO: Tom Eng, SVP, Head of TOMRA Sorting

Gian De Belder, Circular Economy & Packaging Sustainability at P&G

Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist at Digimarc Corporation

Nico Van De Walle, Product & Circular Economy Manager, Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg