SolGold plc: SolGold PLC Announces Grant of Share Options

Grant of Share Options

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of 3,150,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares of the Company to a nominee of Mr Liam Twigger, a Director of SolGold, following approval granted by shareholders at the Company's AGM convened on 20 September 2019.

The share options have a strike price of 60 pence each, vesting immediately, and expire on 20 December 2021.

Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,846,321,033 fully-paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 142,162,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Liam Twigger 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SolGold plc b) LEI: 213800HGFADQBMIEVI76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Options over Ordinary shares of 1p each GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Issue of options c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 60p 3,150,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 60p 3,150,000 e) Date of the transaction 9 October 2019 07:00am GST f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue



