SolGold plc: SolGold PLC Announces Grant of Share Options

Grant of Share Options
BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of 3,150,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares of the Company to a nominee of Mr Liam Twigger, a Director of SolGold, following approval granted by shareholders at the Company's AGM convened on 20 September 2019.
The share options have a strike price of 60 pence each, vesting immediately, and expire on 20 December 2021.
Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,846,321,033 fully-paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 142,162,000 share options exercisable at 60p.
CONTACTS
Nicholas Mather
SolGold Plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
+61 (0) 417 880 448
Karl Schlobohm
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661
Anna Legge
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Andrew Chubb
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
Ross Allister / David McKeown
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
James Kofman / Darren Wallace
Tel: +1 416 943 6411
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Liam Twigger
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
|
Position/status:
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
SolGold plc
b)
LEI:
213800HGFADQBMIEVI76
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Options over Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00B0WD0R35
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Issue of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:
Single transaction as in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
9 October 2019
07:00am GST
f)
Place of the transaction:
Outside of trading venue
