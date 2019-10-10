Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFAJ ISIN: CA86332K2020 Ticker-Symbol: NK6N 
Tradegate
09.10.19
18:21 Uhr
0,044 Euro
+0,008
+22,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,036
0,044
11:22
0,036
0,046
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC0,044+22,22 %