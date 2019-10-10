Medical Injection Molding Market Size Worth $1.83 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical injection molding market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as, rising demand for medical products, adoption of disposables, and rapid technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hot runner system dominated the medical injection molding market in 2018 owing to the faster cycle time, quality standard components, and higher production volume

Plastic material segment held the leading market share in 2018, owing to its feasible nature for manufacturing complex medical parts, increased functionality, and low cost

Class 3 held the leading market share in 2018 owing to their potential of bearing risk and injury. However, Class 2 is expected to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the benefits such as safety and effectiveness

Asia Pacific dominated the regional market due to rise in government spending and high demand for medical devices coupled with increasing demand for polypropylene in plastic injection molding components

Key market players are introducing technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in 2018, Milacron demonstrate its low-pressure injection molding process known as iMFLUX designed by Procter and Gamble. This technology uses highly consistent pressure to achieve up to 50% resulting in faster cycle and reduction in weight of machine parts

Technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth. The ability to mold several raw materials through medical injection molding process and increased energy efficiency of injection molding machine have outperformed the traditional medical injection molding machines. Therefore, with technological advancements, the use of injection molding machines for producing medical devices is anticipated to witness growth. This process is used for manufacturing various devices such as cerebral simulators and implantable pacemakers.

Increasing application of plastics in healthcare is anticipated to positively influence the medical injection molding market. Plastic is cost-effective, non-corrosive, pliable, lightweight opposed to other material, and can be molded into more complex shapes and patterns. These advantages are projected to drive the demand for plastics in healthcare products. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), plastic meets critical requirements of medical products in terms of sterility and chemical resistance.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical injection molding market on the basis of system, class, material, and region:

Medical Injection Molding System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cold Runner



Hot Runner

Medical Injection Molding Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Class I



Class II



Class III

Medical Injection Molding Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Plastic



Injection Blow Molding



Extrusion Blow Molding



Metal

Medical Injection Molding Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

