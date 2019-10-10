Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) announces the appointment of Marie-Sophie Rouzaud as Group Chief Human Resources Officer. Her new position will be effective from early 2020. Marie-Sophie Rouzaud will become a member of the Group's Executive Committee as of the same date.

Marie-Sophie Rouzaud has an expansive knowledge of Eutelsat, having served as the company's Head of International Human Resources since 2017.

She has more than twenty years of experience, with a focus on international team management, talent building and corporate change. She has spent her entire professional career working for high-tech companies: after holding several senior positions at Alcatel-Lucent, she joined Technicolor in 2011. Her responsibilities included driving the integration of employees during Technicolor's acquisition of Cisco's Connected Objects business unit.

Marie-Sophie Rouzaud will succeed Antoine Mingalon who, after 3 years at Eutelsat, has made the decision to leave the company to pursue other professional projects as of early 2020.

A French national, Marie-Sophie Rouzaud holds a postgraduate degree in law and economics.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

