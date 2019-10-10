The Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the governments of New South Wales and South Australia, grid operator Ausgrid and insurer NRMA, have awarded almost AU$500,000 to e-mobility start-up Evenergi to help businesses and consumers plan for the electric vehicle revolution.From pv magazine Australia. It is no surprise the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is looking to boost the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). According to the government's 2018 emissions projections, transport will continue to be one of Australia's biggest emitters, particularly road transport. EVs are the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...