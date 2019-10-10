Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 10.10.2019 Kursziel: AUD 58.40 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Hasler FDA approval for Scenesse The US Food and Drug Administration approved Clinuvel's Scenesse treatment for EPP (erythropoietic protoporphyria) as a new molecular entity and medical innovation in the United States. EPP is a rare genetic disorder of the heme biosynthesis pathway which causes severe anaphylactoid reactions and burns (phototoxicity) following even brief exposure to visible light, both of artificial and natural light sources. With the approved new drug application (NDA), Scenesse becomes the first global systemic photoprotective drug for the treatment of patients with EPP, since the drug has been approved in Europe in 2014. Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our research coverage in January 2018 (+343.9% vs. ASX 200 +6,2% and DAX -8.4%), we confirm our buy rating for the Clinuvel shares with a base-case scenario equity value of AUD 58.40 per share. In a Monte Carlo simulation, we calculate bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 113.60 and AUD 33.10 per share, respectively. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/19163.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

