On behalf of the private sector, (RED) increases Global Fund Replenishment pledge by 50%; commits to generating USD $150 million to fight AIDS over the coming three years

LYON, France, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Sixth Global Fund Replenishment, (RED) today announced an increased three-year pledge to the Global Fund of USD $150 million, up 50% from USD $100 million pledged at the previous Replenishment in 2016. The announcement comes in addition to the more than USD $600 million generated by (RED) to date and underlines an expanded commitment from private sector partners to support the life-saving work of the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

(RED)'s Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Lotito, said: "As political leaders pledge public sector financing for the Global Fund over the coming three years, (RED) is delighted to announce an increased commitment on behalf of its many private sector partners, demonstrating their unwavering support for the fight - both financially and to keeping this disease on the public agenda. We thank each and every partner for saving lives and showcasing the power of the private sector to help end a preventable, treatable disease."

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund said: "We applaud (RED)'s unprecedented commitment to the fight against HIV and their continued passion to mobilize resources to step up the fight. I would like to thank Bono and all the incredible (RED) partners for making this possible."

(RED) partners expand commitments to the Global Fund:

Bank of America is expanding its commitment to the AIDS fight by renewing its partnership with (RED) through 2025 and making an additional commitment of $10 million to The Global Fund by 2025. With this commitment, Bank of America brings its total commitment to The Global Fund to more than USD $30 million.

"Our partnership with (RED) began in 2014 and there has been tremendous progress since that time in the fight to end HIV and AIDS. There is still much more to do and that's why we're extending our partnership another 5 years. We are committed to help address the biggest issues facing society, including those defined by the UN Sustainable Goals. This is an important part of how we ensure we are delivering responsible, sustainable growth, and this partnership is a great example of how we do that," said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America.

Salesforce is renewing its support for the work of the Global Fund by extending the company's partnership with (RED) through 2025 and a commitment of USD $5 million to fight AIDS within that period. To date, Salesforce has generated more than USD $6 million for the Global Fund through as variety of activations and events that have engaged millions of people.

"(RED) is an innovative organization bringing together companies around the world behind a single goal to end the AIDS epidemic," said Rob Acker, Salesforce.org CEO, Salesforce. "Salesforce is proud to continue to support (RED) and The Global Fund."

Adding to the more than USD $15 million generated for Global Fund to date, Starbucks is continuing its support with a renewed commitment through 2020.

(RED) partners including Claro, Telcel, Durex, Air Asia and Apple - the biggest corporate contributor to the Global Fund, having generated more than $200 million for the fight - will continue their partnerships with (RED) into the upcoming sixth Global Fund financing cycle.

(RED) announces new partnerships to fight AIDS:

As the Global Fund's sixth financing cycle commences, (RED) today announces a number of exciting new partnerships to deliver money and awareness for the fight to end AIDS. New partners include:

Primark will launch its first ever (RED) Collection in support of World AIDS Day 2019, as part of a new international partnership. More details will be announced next month.

A new Louis Vuitton I (RED) candle, composed by the House's Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, and designed by Marc Newson, will donate $60 to the Global Fund for each candle sold. The Louis Vuitton I (RED) candle will be available in Louis Vuitton stores around the world, and online at louisvuitton.com, from October 2019.

Ahead of World AIDS Day 2019, Dannon is partnering with (RED) to transform its yogurt cup into a force for good to fight AIDS. For every (Dannon)RED Fruit on the Bottom Strawberry yogurt purchased between November 11 and December 31, Dannon will donate 20¢ to the Global Fund, up to $100,000.

Building on the agne`s b. brand's long-standing support for the AIDS fight, a new partnership with (RED) will see select items from her permanent collection, known as "les forevers", donate 20% of the retail price to the Global Fund. (RED) products include a classic red snap cardigan for women, and a men's logo print t-shirt, available in France, U.K. and U.S. starting this month.

Rachael Ray has turned three items from her cookware and kitchen range into (RED) products that fight AIDS. In support of the upcoming (RED) Shopathon, every purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund.

A new partnership with Closca will see two of the company's stylish products generate money for the Global Fund, the Closca Helmet Loop, a stylish and collapsible bike helmet to add convenience to your commute and the Closca Bottle, an app-connected water bottle that rewards you for refilling at over 250,000 free global refill stations. Both are raising money to fight AIDS with every purchase.

Atelier Paulin will join the upcoming (RED) Shopathon, offering a collection of four (RED) inspired, 14K gold-filled bracelets. Thirty percent of the retail price from each bracelet will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS - enough to provide 200 days of lifesaving medication.

(RED) partners and collaborators light-up in support of Replenishment:

In addition to a global street art campaign featuring art by Shepard Fairey, Karabo Poppy, Ludo, Faile, Faith XLVII, Stephen Powers and WK Interact, among many others, a number of (RED) partners are activating in a show of support for the Global Fund Replenishment and the upcoming World AIDS Day 2019. Activations include:

Following the launch of the (MONTBLANC M)RED line in 2018, designed by Marc Newson, Montblanc is expanding the collection with the launch of Trolley and Signature Writing Instruments. Based on the design of its signature MY4810 line, the trolley is a lightweight and durable companion for leisure and business travel, while the new writing instruments reprise the design of the original (MONTBLANC M)RED.

Balmain, in support of its continued partnership with (RED), is releasing further limited edition (BALMAIN)RED merchandise items, available for a limited time only. Proceeds from every (BALMAIN)RED t-shirt and (BALMAIN)RED water bottle sold will support (RED)'s fight to end AIDS.

Beginning October 3rd through October 10th, Alessi is activating online and in-stores in support of the Global Fund Replenishment, with more than 30 products generating money to fight AIDS on Alessi.com and at Alessi stores in the Italy, the U.K, France, Italy, and Germany.

Vespa will be activating top Piaggio dealers in Paris on October 10th in support of the Global Fund Replenishment, with dedicated (RED) windows and the (VESPA 946)RED taking center-stage.

