Pantaflix's first half results show a marked reduction in the EBITDA loss, from €3.1m in H118 to €1.1m for the period, benefiting from lower operating expenses. The new corporate strategy put in place earlier in the year broadens the potential revenue streams, both in terms of channels to market and in the breadth of content. Management guidance suggests a significant improvement in EBIT and earnings in H219, with consensus forecasts suggesting that the group should move into profit in FY21.

