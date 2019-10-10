Selected schemes will be eligible for a feed-in premium - related to the wholesale electricity price - for 20 years. The ceiling price for the premium has been set at the equivalent of $0.0089/kWh.Danish Energy Agency the Energystyrelsen has issued a second technology-neutral tender for large scale solar and wind power plants. The agency said it had allocated DKK258 million ($38 million) for the tender, after spending DKK254 million on the previous procurement exercise, which was finalized in December. A limit for the feed-in premium to be paid to successful project bidders on top of the market ...

