Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Wins Gold Prize Mineinvest Competition - Moscow

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is delighted to announce that at the 15th Russian Mining and Exploration forum Minex Russia 2019 that took place in Moscow on the 8-9th October 2019, the Unkur copper-silver project presented by Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Vice President Exploration for Azarga Metals won a Gold Prize at the MineInvest competition for the best mining investment projects.

The objective of the competition is to provide a platform for independent evaluation of early stage and developing mining projects and to discuss opportunities for their accelerated implementation with the assistance from investors and financial backers developing mining projects in the Russian Federation. Participation in the competition is to receive the recommendations from leading experts, attract potential partners or buyers, promote the projects to the forum's international audience.

The 1st Mining Projects Accelerator competition was judged by a jury that included top management of the leading Russian gold mining companies and the industry bodies.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project (see news release 15 October 2018). The Resource remains open in both directions along strike and down-dip.

