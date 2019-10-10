Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Chavez For Charity During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Findit which provides Chavez for Charity with online marketing services that includes posting through the Right Now feature on Findit.com along with sharing the posts to outside social networking platforms that include Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS) along with Google My Business and other social networking sites.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Chavez for Charity works with Dr. Susan Live Research Foundation which their cause is to fight against Breast Cancer. People can support this cause by purchasing Chavez for Charity bracelets, where a portion of the sale goes toward the Dr. Susan Live Research Foundation. Bracelets come in different shades of pink and our priced from as low as $15.00 to $42.00.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "We are really proud to feature Findit member Chavez for Charity throughout the month of October, during Breast Cancer Awareness month. With their focus on donating to charities through the sales of their unique line of bracelets it is a great way for people to help donate to some of their favorite charities by purchasing bracelets through Chavez for Charity. Findit is glad to be working with Chavez for Charity."

Findit is a full service, social networking content management platform that provides tools and services to its members to assist them in reaching more people through the content they post inside their Findit account. With Findit being an open platform that provides search engines access to content posted in Findit content can crawled and indexed in search engines, producing organic search results for any content posted in Findit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

About Chavez for Charity

Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase "Colors for Causes™', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

Anyone who is looking to gain more exposure on the web or who want a way better manage the content they share on social media can join Findit for free.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

