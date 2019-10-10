A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on creating an ideal omnichannel strategy: what businesses must know. This blog explains in detail the meaning of an omnichannel strategy, how to create an effective omnichannel strategy, and the key points of differences between an omnichannel strategy and a multichannel strategy.

The consumer path to purchase is no longer linear. Instead, their shopping journey has many touchpoints, both online and offline. An omnichannel strategy refers to an approach to sales that seeks to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience across various channels. Omnichannel retailing helps companies enhance their customer experience and promote better business growth. Modern customers rarely depend on only one channel (online or offline) to make a purchase. They tend to shift between both these channels. This makes it vital for brands to ensure that they invest in an omnichannel strategy for their business.

How to create an effective omnichannel strategy

Discover where the audience is

A company's omnichannel strategy should begin with a clear idea as to where their customers are. Companies must identify which platform their customers frequent and the medium/devices that they use the most. The goal here is to have a clear idea as to where the target customers hang out, and where they normally shop.

Convert touchpoints

Converting all the touchpoints into shoppable ones is the key to an omnichannel strategy. Taking care that every customer has a memorable shopping experience irrespective of how they shop is the key here. Identify what other channels can be leveraged other than the offline and online stores to garner sales. For instance, several brands are now using social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook to engage with customers and even lets them shop through these channels.

Ensure smooth transition

Brands that have both online and offline presence must bridge any gaps that exist between the two channels. The ultimate goal here is to ensure a smooth transition between transactions occurring on both channels. For example, customers can be allowed to place their orders online, and then pick them up at the brick-and-mortar store of the company. This will ensure an enhanced customer experience as customers can save a lot of time.

