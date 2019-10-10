Andreas Hardt as New CEO for Civitas Property Group

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Civitas Property Group (Civitas) announces the nomination of Andreas Hardt FRICS as Director, Member of the Board and CEO of Civitas Property Group.

Andreas is an established real estate investment and asset management professional with over 20 years of hands on knowledge of property markets. During his career thus far he has been involved in over €11 Bn worth of transactions and actively managed assets worth over €8 Bn.

Prior to joining Civitas, he held the position of Managing Director - Head of Germany at Oxford Properties in Berlin where he headed the German investment and asset management operations. Prior to this, Andreas was Head of Germany, responsible for developing Blackstone's office portfolio covering a number of landmark buildings. In addition, he held senior property roles with VALAD Europe, Goldman Sachs, Alpha Real Capital and Credit Suisse.

Stefan Kindler, Managing Director of the Board commented: "We are pleased to have someone with Andreas' experience, relationship network and background to take the leadership role in Civitas. Together with Carsten Grauel FRICS our COO, we are confident that they can build Civitas into a successful special situations real estate business."

Andreas Hardt commented: "I am very excited to join Civitas. In the world of real estate, interesting times are ahead of us. It is an honour to help grow the business and to find value wherever the opportunity arises. To look at each of those investment opportunities differently and unbiased is the true potential of Civitas."

An extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in the near term to formally appoint Andreas Hardt.

About Civitas

Civitas is a special situations real estate investment company based in Luxembourg with a branch in Berlin Germany. The group own a portfolio of residential, office and retail assets.

Civitas Property Group is an indirect subsidiary of Tennor Holding B.V.

Media Contact:

Mr. Carsten Grauel, FRICS

Chief Operating Officer

Carsten.grauel@civitasproperty.com

civitaspropertygroup.com