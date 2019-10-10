Memex Inc.: MEMEX Extends Auto industry Penetration

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Memex Inc. ("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a global leader in Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, announces that a truck parts facility of a top 15 global vehicle manufacturer has licensed MEMEX's MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition. This order extends MEMEX's reach in the automotive manufacturing industry and is the Company's largest order in the sector following a deployment with a wholly owned R&D subsidiary of a big 3 automotive manufacturer earlier this year.

"This client plans to showcase MERLIN's capabilities in two separate plants - one in North Carolina and one in Mexico - and positive results could turn this order into full plant roll-outs at both facilities," said David McPhail, CEO & President, MEMEX Inc. "Historically, we have concentrated the majority of our sales efforts within the aerospace and defence industry; and by leveraging these client's results and ROI, we were able to sign this deal in what has been a difficult sector for externally developed data-driven manufacturing solution providers to penetrate. A clear example of an auto manufacturer choosing to focus on their core manufacturing capabilities rather than developing a software solution in-house."

About MEMEX Inc.:

Established in 1992, MEMEX grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. MEMEX is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenges that manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world-class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom-line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations 647-977-9264 sean@sophiccapital.com Rashi Rathore, Marketing Manager 905-635-1540 investor.relations@memexOEE.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The statement relating to the future delivery of products/services "…positive results could turn this order into full plant rollouts at both facilities" is a forward-looking statement. However, there is no guarantee that the contemplated order will be placed or that if placed the Company could complete delivery. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The aforementioned forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities legislation, Memex assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise this forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Memex Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562659/MEMEX-Extends-Auto-industry-Penetration