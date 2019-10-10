ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media and VaporBrands Expand Exclusive Marketing Partnership Agreement and LOA set to Propel and Support New Initiatives

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) wwww.reeltime.com and VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) www.vaporbrandsint.com have expanded their exclusive marketing partnership agreement and Letter of Agency (LOA) to support the new healthy initiatives and business direction that VaporBrands has committed to moving into. In the agreement, ReelTime provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record.

The first product stemming from VaparBrands new healthy initiative will be announced and available shortly and will focus on health-conscious goods that promote wellness and a positive lifestyle.

Eleanor Hodge VaporBrands CEO Stated: "VaporBrands is ready to leverage our past and recent successes in order to create and implement our new initiatives. The team at ReelTime is at the forefront of marketing and product development and VaporBrands will be able to focus on execution knowing we have an edge on our competition."

Barry Henthorn, ReelTime Media CEO stated: "I have no doubt that the industry and investors will respond very favorably with what ReelTime and VaporBrands have lined up to support this new health-conscious focus of the VaporBrands business. Their integrity and commitment to providing positive experiences go far beyond the bottom line demonstrating that they are very serious about not just making money, but in how their products enhance the lives of their customers as well. "

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., is a publicly-traded company based in Spring Hill Florida that has historically been a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. VaporBrands will be unveiling its new direction leveraging its experience and connections in the industry shortly.

About ReelTime Media ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

