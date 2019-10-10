Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing time of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2019

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EEST
Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2019 on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at approximately 1.00 p.m. (EEST). Earlier the company announced that it would publish its Interim report for January-September 2019 on October 22, 2019 at approximately 3.00 p.m.
For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082
