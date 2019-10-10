Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing time of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2019

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2019 on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at approximately 1.00 p.m. (EEST). Earlier the company announced that it would publish its Interim report for January-September 2019 on October 22, 2019 at approximately 3.00 p.m.

For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. Suominen's share.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)