Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Orange France Selected Wi-Fi Chipset from ON Semiconductor for New Livebox 5 Gateway

High-performance chipset helps delivery of up to 2 Gbps performance for enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity and application experience

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Connectivity Solutions, a division of ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), has announced that Orange France, the leading broadband service provider in Europe, has once again selected ON Semiconductor for its latest gateway, Livebox 5.

The new gateway boasts up to 2Gbps speed, making it easy and convenient for all family members to share the connection to enjoy their favorite connected devices and most demanding applications. It also comes with a compact design made of recycled plastics and has an overall carbon footprint lowered by nearly thirty percent compared to the previous generation.

Leveraging the superior performance of ON Semiconductor's Wi-Fi chipset, Livebox 5 is designed to deliver an exceptional and flawless Wi-Fi experience to customers, while reducing environmental impact.

"ON Semiconductor is honored to collaborate with our long-time partner Orange France on the latest generations of its products," said Irvind Ghai, Vice President of Marketing, Quantenna Connectivity Solutions Division at ON Semiconductor. "We strive to help bring better user experience with fast and seamless Wi-Fi in the homes, so that they can stay connected and enjoy movie night, on-line gaming, smart home applications and more, all at the same time."

"We are proud to present the new Livebox 5 that has been carefully designed to meet our customers' needs and reinforce our continued commitment to make a positive impact on the planet," said Laetitia Orsini Sharps, Director, Consumer Multi-Services Offers at Orange France. "As we progress towards the new generation of home gateway, we know we can trust ON Semiconductor's expertise to offer uncompromising Wi-Fi performance to our subscribers."

Livebox 5 is available in France, starting October 10, 2019. Orange fiber subscribers may choose to bundle with "Décodeur TV UHD," also powered by ON Semiconductor's Wi-Fi chipset, for TV services.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications . ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com .

