Donnerstag, 10.10.2019

WKN: 898006 ISIN: US0079731008 Ticker-Symbol: AVX 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:03 Uhr
49,000 Euro
+0,400
+0,82 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,800
49,000
14:14
48,800
49,000
14:12
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC49,000+0,82 %