AE, Grenzebach and Solaris have partnered to deliver one of the world's largest and most innovative architectural glass coater demonstration tools in Grenzebach's new lab in Hamlar, Germany

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions today announced its power supplies are a key element of Grenzebach's new glass coating lab in Hamlar, Germany. This lab, recently announced by Grenzebach, a technology leader in the automation of industrial flat glass production lines, is for use in an architectural glass coater demonstration scheduled to open in mid-October.

Advanced Energy Industries' power supplies featured in Grenzebach Group's new architectural glass coater demonstration in Hamlar, Germany. This glass coater demo installation utilizes AE's newest power supply technologies the Ascent?DMS (dual-magnetron sputtering) and Ascent AMS (arc management system) solutions, as well as the Ascent AP SMS (single-magnetron sputtering) advanced pulsed DC solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

This jumbo glass coater, which has the capability to coat glass up to 3 meters wide, is one of the few full-sized lab coaters in the world. The installation also showcases one of the biggest innovations in glass coating in the past 20 years, which is the significant industry shift to bipolar-pulsed DC power system technology. As performance, environmental and aesthetic requirements for architectural glass change, glass coating technologies are becoming more complex. Bipolar system technology addresses these market needs and also reduces the overall cost of ownership. The new demo tool will enable customers to test and evaluate the technology and manufacturing process without incurring full production costs, thereby filling a gap in research and development.

"When we set out to build our new lab and architectural glass coater demo tool, Advanced Energy stood out as the clear leader for partnership," said Dr. Jens Ellrich, head of coating technology, business unit glass, Grenzebach Group. "Not only does AE provide market-leading power supply technology for glass coating, but the company's superior partnership experience gives us confidence and the trust to serve our customers' technology and manufacturing process needs."

"Grenzebach has a legacy of innovation in industrial automation and glass production for more than 50 years, and the company is known for its progressive approach to adopting new technologies. We are honored to partner with them for this innovative lab installation," said Dave McAninch, director, global strategic marketing, Advanced Energy. "We look forward to collaborating with Grenzebach to provide customers with the tools they need for critical, hands-on evaluation of bipolar glass coating processes for the next generation of architectural glass."

Advanced Energy's power supply presence in this coating lab is part of an expanding investment in research and development capabilities. This glass coater demo installation utilizes AE's newest power supply technologies the Ascent?DMS (dual-magnetron sputtering) and Ascent AMS (arc management system) solutions, as well as the Ascent AP SMS (single-magnetron sputtering) advanced pulsed DC solution. Ascent AMS power supplies deliver stable and repeatable power and advanced arc management, allowing maximum power delivery and a more stable process, with extremely low arc energy to prevent substrate damage. Ascent DMS power supplies offer unprecedented power-delivery ease and control, enabling precise tuning of film characteristics. Ascent AP SMS power systems offer advanced control of unipolar pulsed power, bringing new capabilities to single magnetron processes. These modular, cost-effective and scalable units increase quality, and boost throughput to enable advanced process innovation.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

About Grenzebach

Grenzebach is a world-wide leader specializing in the automation of industrial production lines. By providing services encompassing the entire life cycle of a project, Grenzebach's tailor-made automation solutions have a positive impact globally in glass and building material manufacturing as well as intralogistics. Many years of experience, continuous development, and sustainable support services are what makes Grenzebach one of the most preferred partners world-wide. More than 3,000 installed lines in 55 countries prove that the Grenzebach name stands for quality and reliability. Amazingly, 90 percent of Grenzebach's products are for export, which reflects that the medium sized family-owned company from Hamlar is a global player in industrial automation.

