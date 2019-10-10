The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% between 2019-2023

The report, folding carton market in North America 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled folding carton market in North America 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the folding carton market in North America includes:

Folding carton market in North America analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast





Folding Carton Market in North America 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Amcor Limited

Bell Incorporated

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company





Folding Carton Market in North America Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

The US Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Canada Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mexico Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Folding Carton Market in North America Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Food and Beverage Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Homecare and Personal Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tobacco Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging will drive the folding carton market in North America

There is a considerable increase in the awareness to use eco-friendly materials in packaging among end-users in the food and beverage sector and household care products manufacturers. Several major brands including Coca-Cola, Procter Gamble, and Nestlé have already started focusing on reducing the amount of plastic package they use. Since folding cartons use eco-friendly materials such as paperboard which can be recycled and are biodegradable, this growing awareness will drive the demand for folding cartons.

Use of anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry An emerging trend in the folding carton market in North America

Counterfeit packaging of healthcare products is widely spread in many countries in North America. The increasing safety concerns among consumers about spurious healthcare products has encouraged companies to incorporate anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons used for packaging healthcare products. The use of anti-counterfeit technologies coupled with the awareness on the need to use eco-friendly packaging material will drive North American folding carton market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/folding-carton-market-in-North-America-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rise in the number of M&A in the market

Use of anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry

Use of barrier coatings in folding cartons

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com