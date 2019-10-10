The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% between 2019-2023
The report, folding carton market in North America 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the folding carton market in North America includes:
Folding carton market in North America analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-user
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Folding Carton Market in North America 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Amcor Limited
- Bell Incorporated
- Graphic Packaging International, LLC
- Smurfit Kappa
- WestRock Company
Folding Carton Market in North America Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- The US Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Canada Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mexico Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Folding Carton Market in North America Landscape 2019-2023: End-user
- Food and Beverage Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Homecare and Personal Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tobacco Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging will drive the folding carton market in North America
There is a considerable increase in the awareness to use eco-friendly materials in packaging among end-users in the food and beverage sector and household care products manufacturers. Several major brands including Coca-Cola, Procter Gamble, and Nestlé have already started focusing on reducing the amount of plastic package they use. Since folding cartons use eco-friendly materials such as paperboard which can be recycled and are biodegradable, this growing awareness will drive the demand for folding cartons.
Use of anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry An emerging trend in the folding carton market in North America
Counterfeit packaging of healthcare products is widely spread in many countries in North America. The increasing safety concerns among consumers about spurious healthcare products has encouraged companies to incorporate anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons used for packaging healthcare products. The use of anti-counterfeit technologies coupled with the awareness on the need to use eco-friendly packaging material will drive North American folding carton market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in the number of M&A in the market
- Use of anti-counterfeit technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry
- Use of barrier coatings in folding cartons
