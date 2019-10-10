Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQE7 ISIN: CA02139L1031 Ticker-Symbol: T6UP 
Tradegate
09.10.19
21:27 Uhr
0,047 Euro
+0,004
+8,14 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,035
0,053
14:07
0,040
0,049
12:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIRA GOLD
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP0,047+8,14 %