Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Secures First DC Powered Marine Microturbine Project for a Superyacht

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it has secured an order for its first-ever direct drive (DC) C65 diesel microturbine generator for marine use after receiving Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register in Rotterdam on the innovative new design. Seven Turbine Power BV, Capstone's exclusive distributor for Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands, helped with the Lloyd's certification process and secured the marine project with a local, high-end shipbuilder. The microturbine is scheduled to be shipped before the end of the year and is set to be commissioned by the summer of 2020.

"The DC marine microturbine is the first of its kind and will provide onboard power for the classic 1950s superyacht Istros. The motoryacht, originally built in 1954, is being completely rebuilt to the highest marine standard and will feature only the latest technologies," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The name Istros, meaning inspiration, seems appropriate considering the ship will undoubtedly inspire wider use of microturbines in the maritime industry," added Mr. Jamison.

Capstone microturbines, known to be a natural gas or biogas fueled technology, can also run on a variety of fuels in a marine application, such as diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and the DC power output is designed to easily integrate to a battery-based solution suited for superyachts and other large work vessels. By eliminating the AC to DC conversion step, the microturbine achieves higher efficiency and has extremely low emissions. Thanks to its inherent compact design, installing multiple units as a single redundant generating source to deliver reliable power is another one of the microturbine's many functionalities in marine applications.

In addition, the vibration-free operation of the Capstone microturbine provides an increase in owner comfort without the cost of vibration isolation or heavy sound attenuating measures typical in traditional engine based technologies. The fact that the microturbines don't require exhaust after-treatment to meet strict marine air permitting standards is another benefit over traditional reciprocating engine generator sets as it saves valuable onboard space, costly investment, and avoids additional emission equipment long-term maintenance costs for the vessel. Lastly, the microturbine's patented air bearings require no lube oil, which means the formation of an oil film on the water around the vessel is no longer an issue for yacht owners.

"I have been working with the Capstone executive team for many years to develop a marine market for Capstone's microturbine technology," said Sven Fransen, Director and owner of Seven Turbine Power BV. "It is a dream come true for Seven Turbine to be able to offer such a cutting edge technology like microturbines to the maritime industry which is undergoing significant change because of recent marine emission regulations," added Mr. Fransen.

"The reason microturbines have not been installed on yachts previously is that marine applications require additional certifications to meet strict life safety requirements. Capstone reviewed this 65 kW DC microturbine with Lloyd's Register in Rotterdam, and received their Approval in Principle for the design," said Jim Crouse, Capstone's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This will facilitate the overall vessel approval for the Istros, and paves the way for full type approval of the Capstone DC C65 diesel microturbine generator, which will expand the opportunity for our products in this new market vertical," concluded Mr. Crouse.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation and specifically disclaims any obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

