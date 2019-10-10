KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets October 2019 Financial and Industry Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial and industry conferences during October 2019:

Michigan's Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo 2019

Date: Presenting on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Type: Keynote speech, one-on-one meetings, and expo

Location: TCF Center, Detroit, Michigan

Executive: Jason Vegotsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer

MjMicro Conference

Date: Presenting on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Type: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Location: Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Executive: Najim Mostamand, CFA, Director of Investor Relations

Burns & Levinson Third Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference

Date: Presenting on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Type: Presentation

Location: Westin Waltham, Waltham, Massachusetts

Executive: Arun Kurichety, Executive Vice President General Counsel

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

KushCo Holdings Contacts

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@kushco.com

