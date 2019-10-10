The EU's Joint Research Center has created a comprehensive dataset to characterize the solar energy potential in the bloc's 28 member states. The data shows even a 100-fold increase from current solar capacity would require a very limited amount of land - a lot less than wind power.Scientists from the European Union's Joint Research Center (JRC) have created the Enspreso - energy system potentials for renewable energy sources - dataset to evaluate potential land use for renewable energy across 276 regions in the EU's member states and to assess how much generation capacity could be hosted. ...

