Satoshi Systems Ltd Releases "MINERVA©" a Cloud-based Complete Business Management Solution Powered by Acumatica for the Physical Commodity Trading Industry

BELLEVUE, Washington and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satoshi Systems Limited, a pathbreaking provider of business software solutions to the global physical commodity industry, today announced the release of MINERVA©, a complete business management solution powered by Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, which has been recognized as a Visionary in The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises, as well as the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises 2019.

"The MINERVA© launch is a key milestone in our company history," said Saurabh Goyal, Satoshi Systems' Founder and CEO. "With this Acumatica partnership, we are able to deliver a seamless solution that encompasses all the traditional front office functionalities such as Contract Management, Position Management and Risk Management, with all Middle Office/Back Office functionalities comprising origination, processing, scheduling, logistics, delivery, settlements and real time accounting. The system operates on a single database which eliminates the need for endless reconciliations between various systems in one company. Acumatica's xRP platform further allows us to extend MINERVA© to an open marketplace platform comprising of customer portals, supply chain participants integration and trade finance providers. Our strong relationship and partnership with Acumatica will ensure that we can serve customers in the agriculture, metals and energy sectors of any size and complexity, offering them a market leading, scalable and future-proof platform that will grow with them. While many commodity firms are comfortable with desktop or in-house applications, everyone is keen to embrace the productivity benefits of the cloud. We can now implement a true cloud-based ERP solution for all our clients who are eager to reap the unique advantages and scalability of that environment."

Jon Roskill, Acumatica's CEO, said, "MINERVA© is the result of the rich and deep commodity industry experience of the founders of Satoshi Systems Limited (Saurabh Goyal and Khai Vualnam) and the non-stop development work and investment put in by the entire team at Satoshi Systems. It's a huge achievement for both our companies. It marks an exciting foray for Acumatica into the heart of international physical commodities trading industry - a $4.5 trillion sector with relatively modest ERP penetration."

Acumatica will assist Satoshi Systems with product development and also pre-sales, implementation and post-sales support, and will provide the stability and sustainability of a large software firm which corporate customers would expect. Acumatica, along with IFS ( https://www.ifsworld.com/uk/company/about-ifs/at-a-glance/ ), form an important part of the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) companies owned by EQT Partners ( https://www.eqtgroup.com/ ).

Khai Vualnam, Co-founder of Satoshi Systems, announced that customers across the commodity supply chain will now have access to a variety of pricing, risk management, supply-chain management, financial control and reporting solutions. Fundamental modules are designed to streamline critical business areas, such as business intelligence and financial management. These fundamental modules and refinements will guarantee that customers have access to a state-of-the-art cloud commodity trading & risk management and ERP system for years to come. "With our focus on the commodity sector, we aim to empower all the supply chain participants to operate on a greater level of efficiency and transparency which will contribute to a more sustainable future for all."

"MINERVA's© many best-in-class features coupled with the Acumatica technology and gold standard cloud-based ERP will ensure that MINERVA© becomes the go-to product for all commodity industry participants," said Christian Lindberg, VP Partner Solutions, Acumatica. "This demonstrates Acumatica's commitment to work hand in hand with its OEM partners around the world as they deploy a specialized version of the Acumatica solution."

About Satoshi Systems Limited

By combining software and services, Satoshi Systems Limited (www.satoshi.ltd) provides customers with fully-integrated solutions that allow seamless collaboration between people and processes - both within a business and between a business and its external partners. The power of a true SaaS (Software as a Service) across the underserved commodity supply chain boosted by the best-in-class latest technologies including Distributed Ledger Transaction technology, digitalisation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Satoshi Systems Limited is amongst the companies based at Level39 (www.level39.co) the hub of the fastest-growing technology companies in UK and Europe. We are at the heart of not only the financial district but also the fast-evolving technology landscape with access to a great talent pool.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Acumatica Media Contact:

Janae Frisch

Communique PR

janae@communiquepr.com

+1-206-282-4923 ext. 125

Satoshi Systems Media Contact:

Shuen Yee Hui

Head of Communications

info@satoshi.ltd