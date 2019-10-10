Mycronic Receives Order for Two Prexision Lite 8 Evo Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for Prexision-series mask writers for display applications from Photronics Inc, for deployment in Asia. The order consists of two Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writers and constitutes Mycronic's first order for this product. The order is valued between USD 20-25 million. The first system is planned for delivery in the first quarter of 2021 whereas the second system is planned for delivery in the second quarter of the same year.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

Prexision Lite 8 which was launched in April this year, is built on the new control platform Evo and designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for main stream displays up to G8 mask size. Despite the clear trend towards more advanced photomasks for displays, the market for less complex photomasks will remain a significant and important segment.

The Evo control platform was launched in September this year and is based on a new modern software and hardware architecture designed to meet the future requirements within both production automation and big data applications.

"It is always extra gratifying to receive the first order for a newly launched product, which also confirms that Prexision Lite 8 Evo is well positioned to meet our customers' need for a cost-efficient photomask production", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

