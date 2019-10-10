Atlantis Japan Growth Fund's (AJG) lead adviser since May 2016 is Taeko Setaishi of Atlantis Investment Research Corporation; during her tenure AJG has outperformed the benchmark Tokyo Price Index (TOPIX) in both NAV and share price terms. Over time, AJG's board has simplified the company's structure. Recently it announced it will no longer offer a six-monthly redemption facility; instead it will pay a quarterly dividend based on the fund's NAV, which will be paid out of revenue and capital. The board believes that this could broaden AJG's appeal for investors seeking Japanese equity exposure.

