Lloyd Fonds (LF) took the first major steps in its transition to an active asset manager by acquiring Lange Assets & Consulting and SPSW Capital announced in H119. Both transactions should be completed in H219, contributing €350m and €650m to LF's assets under management (AUM), respectively. This would help LF meet its guidance of €1.0bn AUM in two core business segments by end 2019. As part of the deals, LF will acquire tenured fund managers to hold executive positions at LF. Distribution of units in the first four funds under the new business model started in April, with proceeds collected up to mid-September at €60m.

