Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12UP2 ISIN: DE000A12UP29 Ticker-Symbol: L1OA 
Xetra
09.10.19
17:36 Uhr
4,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYD FONDS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLOYD FONDS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,820
4,980
15:52
4,820
4,980
13:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LLOYD FONDS
LLOYD FONDS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LLOYD FONDS AG4,8600,00 %