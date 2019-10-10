Scientists at Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have developed a new class of electrolytes they say could bring calcium batteries - currently only a lab technology - a step closer to being a practical reality for energy storage.German scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the development of calcium batteries which they claim, with further lab work, could eventually provide a cheaper, more environmentally friendly alternative to lithium-ion technology. One of the biggest problems for the technology to overcome, according to scientists working as part of the Center for Electrochemical ...

