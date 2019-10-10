ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / CBD oil is being discussed by everyone these days from being the headline on major news networks to Soccer Mom's on Saturdays. Since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed in December 2018, the US established the appetite for CBD oil and the CBD market began to experience explosive growth. An ongoing Gallup Poll demonstrated that 14% (45 million) Americans stated that they were utilizing CBD products and less opiates to aide with discomfort.

A leading CBD resource, PopularCBDBrands.com, just released the results after thoroughly investigating and testing the over 130 of the top CBD brands for pain relief over the past 90 days. Their seasoned team scientists, CBD users, and CBD researcher advocates unanimously voted bioMDplus as the BEST CBD OIL for PAIN RELIEF. bioMDplus which operates Nationwide is based out of Marietta, Georgia and has become the GOLD STANDARD of CBD oils for effectiveness, consistency and transparency.

Popular CBD Brands has vetted over 130 CBD company product lines in order to help the consumer tell the difference between the contenders and the pretenders. You can find their list of the top CBD companies listed here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/.

This article clarifies how bioMDplus earned this notoriety through their commitment to quality. bioMDplus utilizes the finest Organic hemp available on the market, and enhances each of their CBD oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. Each of their uniquely blended and highly effective CBD oil products come in 3 strengths - 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg. PopularCBDBrands.com recommends their Citrus CBD Full Spectrum 1000mg or 2000mg. Every bottle is independently 3rd party lab tested, and lab results are made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

In the highly saturated CBD market, buyers searching for CBD items are regularly confused and have a difficult time determining which CBD brands are legitimate. As an industry leader, PopularCBDBrands.com has recently published an article titled "CBD Oil Provides Relief" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for pain.



Read it here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/cbd-oil-benefits/provides-relief/.

About BioMDPlus, Ltd: bioMDplus is the world's leading maker of CBD oil tinctures. Overseeing the production process from seed to bottle, the company creates its products with the single-mindedness that comes with having a true passion for the hemp industry and for the development of top-quality hemp oil products. CBD oils from bioMDplus are unrivaled in quality and owe their effectiveness to their proprietary terpene blends designed to support users' individual health goals.

