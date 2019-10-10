Wuhan Development Zone ratchets up preparation for CISM Military World Games

WUHAN, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the 7th CISM Military World Games is in a countdown as the beautiful autumn falls on October. From Oct. 18 to Oct. 27, the Seventh CISM Military World Games will be held in Wuhan, capital city of central China'sHubei Province, according to the Publicity Department of Wuhan Development Zone.

The venues, athletes' villages and media centers will be located in the four regions of Zhuankou, Houhu, Guanggu and Huangjiahu. Wuhan Development Zone undertakes the renovation of the main stadium of the Games, the opening and closing ceremonies, and other major events, becoming the area with the most complete competition projects, the most stadium facilities and the highest degree of attention.

"The grand CISM Military World Games will bring glory to China, and we will take on the national mission to make it a success," said Peng Hao, director of the Wuhan Development Zone Administrative Committee, adding that the whole district must spare no effort and race against time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China by contributing to a world-class, Chinese-style, splendid, and extraordinary CISM Military World Games.

Since the start of preparations for the Games, Wuhan Development Zone has worked hard to serve the event and established a modern and intelligent competition operation command system featuring "a lean structure, complete functions, professional responses, smooth operations, and efficient command" to solidify the hearts and minds and summon the fighting spirit of the whole region to pool strength and wisdom to serve the Games well.

The Dongfeng Avenue, whose sides are located with firms generating annual industrial output worth over 100 billion yuan, has reported robust traffic in recent days. In the country's largest 5G autonomous driving demonstration area, Intelligent connected vehicles have taken joint commissioning tests. Overlooking the lake from the north Prince Lake bridge, one can see a cluster of water lilies with small flowers, and water plants swinging with the waves. At the intersection of Dongfeng Avenue and Sanjiaohu Road, one can see green island gardeners trim trees, while volunteers wearing ribbons guide pedestrians across the road and to take the subway in an orderly manner.

Since starting to prepare for the Games three years ago, the development zone has been racing against time and advancing development of various projects with full enthusiasm, high morale and standards. The main media center of the Games is a newly-built venue in Wuhan Development Zone, with 4 floors above ground and 2 floors below, covering a total construction area of 43,900 square meters. Now, like a sailing aircraft carrier, the main media center towers in the zone.

The upgrading of infrastructure has laid a solid hardware foundation for the successful organization of the Games, while 500,000 people in the zone have striven to become volunteers and people with good manners to demonstrate the civilized and vigorous local image.

In Wuhan Development Zone, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of volunteer service teams made up by CPC members, elderly people, young people, veterans, enterprise staff, women and community residents are active in preparation work. They go onto the streets and carry out voluntary service activities such as guiding road crossing, public security patrol, safety inspection and persuasion for good manners so as to contribute to the event.

"The city is full of volunteers, and everyone is the master. Welcome to Wuhan Development Zone, guests from all over the world," said Zhuanyang Street volunteer Xie Nan, adding that Wuhan is the main venue of the Games, while the development zone is the main host in the venue, a shared pride of the 500,000-plus people in the zone. Prior to that, volunteers like Xie had been given intensive training to familiarize themselves with the relevant knowledge of the event. "We will serve the Games with full steam, enthusiasm, high quality and standards," Xie said.

The scenery is beautiful, the people are kind in Wuhan, lending much charm to the city. Wuhan Development Zone is taking the opportunity of the Games to speed up concentrated action to improve its appearance, environment and people's livelihood.

Wuhan Development Zone will race against time and weather to ensure that the Games will be held well and the city will be invigorated with strenuous efforts for all kinds of preparation, Peng said.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=347297