Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2H7JC ISIN: CA9152971052 Ticker-Symbol: U06 
Tradegate
10.10.19
16:04 Uhr
0,064 Euro
-0,013
-16,88 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
0,058
0,075
16:05
0,063
0,074
16:05
UPCO INTERNATIONAL
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC0,064-16,88 %