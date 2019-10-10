Customized Testimonial Video Production from Jigsaw Marketing is Revolutionizing the Way Testimonial Videos are Done

The Emmy Award Winning Company Has Created the Easiest and Most Effective Way to Make and Promote Testimonial Videos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The founders of Jigsaw Marketing are pleased to announce that their custom client testimonial videos are revolutionizing the way testimonial video production is done.

To learn more about Jigsaw Marketing and why testimonial videos are one of the most effective ways for business owners to get the word out about their companies, please check out https://getjigsaw.com/testimonial-video-production/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Jigsaw Marketing understand that while many company owners would like to have testimonial videos about their products and services, they might not have the time, knowledge or skills in video production to create an effective testimonial.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch their own customized client testimonial video service, which will allow busy company owners to have amazing and effective testimonial videos that will change the way they do business.

"We develop a compelling visual style for your company's branded testimonial videos," the spokesperson noted, adding that the creative and experienced team at Jigsaw Marketing then gets to work creating a section at the beginning with the client's logo, their title, and a great corporate headshot that makes them look their absolute best.

Next, because no testimonial video would be complete without enthusiastic and upbeat interviews, the team from Jigsaw Marketing expertly handles that part of the process. In a 30-minute phone interview, they ask the executive specific questions and then works together to create a script. Once the script is approved by everyone involved, the group from Jigsaw Marketing records the executive's voice-over and sends it to their Emmy winning animators.

"A few days later, you have a lean, eye-catching 30-45 second 3D animated testimonial video. Your client story is entertaining, looks great and delivers all the confidence your next prospect needs to buy with you," the spokesperson noted.

By the time the creative video is posted on social media, the company's website and used in email marketing campaigns, the team from Jigsaw Marketing will already be working hard on the next testimonial video. Depending on which package their clients decide on, they will get a new and effective testimonial video every 30 to 60 days.

