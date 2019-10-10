Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 10
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 9 October 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1263.12
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1246.58
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1288.50
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1271.96
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
