The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 9 October 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1263.12 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1246.58 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1288.50 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1271.96 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

