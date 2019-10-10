Effisoft USA: Effisoft's Reinsurance Software Named "2019 Software Innovation of the Year" by Reactions Magazine

WebXL cited as "a solution of significant value to the re/insurance industry"

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group, a global insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, has won a 2019 North America Award from Reactions magazine.

WebXL 4.2, Effisoft's software for assumed and ceded reinsurance management, was named Software Innovation of the Year, which is "awarded to an organization that released a solution of significant value to the re/insurance industry," Reactions said.

Reactions provides business intelligence for the global insurance market. The 2019 winners were unveiled at Cipriani 25 in New York City on September 26.

WebXL 4.2 optimizes all reinsurance operations while integrating features for runoff management and regulatory compliance. It is the first complete cloud-based reinsurance management solution. That frees clients from having to deal with installation or infrastructure.

Introduced in September 2018, WebXL 4.2 is used by both reinsurers and primary insurers. Version 4.4, which adds more features, was introduced in September 2019.

"Reactions is the authoritative source of reinsurance news worldwide. We're honored to have been chosen by them and join the select 2019 winners," said Gregory Moliner, CEO USA.

More information and the list of the 2019 winners can be read at https://reactionsnet.com/articles/3592738/reactions-north-america-award-winners-revealed-.

About Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group

The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group is a global Insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

It covers all business processes from life and health insurance (group and individual) to non-life and life reinsurance, in addition to regulatory compliance and business intelligence, including predictive simulations and actuarial calculations.

With more than 300 customers and a worldwide network of partners, Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group enables insurance companies to accelerate their digital transformation, thanks to its highly configurable and scalable web software platform available in the cloud.

www.prima-solutions.com/en

About Prima Solutions-Effisoft USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Prima Solutions-Effisoft USA is the Group's USA division. U.S. clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, USAA, AXA, Genpact, and others.

www.effisoft.com/en

