IQE has acquired the third-party shareholdings in its CSDC joint venture in Singapore for a nominal fee. This gives it control of the operation, which is currently loss making, enabling it to restructure the business and focus it on emerging sales opportunities in Asia for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE)-based products. Short term, the deal has a negative impact on earnings. We reduce our FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates by 8% and 5%, respectively.

