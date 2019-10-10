The offer was apparently submitted by Saudi energy giant ACWA Power, which refused to confirm the bid when asked by pv magazine. The second lowest bid - $0.0175/kWh - was reportedly submitted by a consortium formed by Emirati developer Masdar, French utility EDF and Chinese PV panel maker JinkoSolar."We have no comment to make on the matter at this time," the press office of Saudi energy company ACWA Power told pv magazine when asked to confirm it was the lowest bidder in the tender for the fifth phase of the huge Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. That lowest solar electricity price came ...

