Hardman & Co Research: City Of London Investment Group (CLIG): Keeping steady against weak markets 10-Oct-2019 / 14:40 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Keeping steady against weak markets City of London has announced a trading update for 1Q'20. Weak markets were largely offset by inflows and outperformance in the Emerging Markets strategy, meaning FUM finished the quarter at $5.34bn, down $61m from the June figure of $5.39bn. The main beneficiary of inflows was the Developed Markets strategy, which received a net $142m, and assets rose 16.5% to $849m. In the Emerging Markets strategy, outperformance came from positive NAV performances and narrowing discounts. The Developed Markets strategy was impacted by European and UK weakness, while Frontier Markets saw an impact from exposure to Argentina.

October 10, 2019 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)