Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Spuds Fourth Well at DCRC

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSXV:EBY)(OTC:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") reported today that drilling operations are ongoing and the Company has spudded the fourth well, #3HC, on the Duval County Ranch Company ("DCRC") property. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadalupe, Texas, where the Company currently owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

