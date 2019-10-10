Leclanché's H119 performance was adversely affected by delays in completing financing for the St Kitts project. Management had expected construction to start in Q219 but it has been pushed back to Q419. Given the scale of this project, which is the largest the company has undertaken to date, our estimates remain under review until there is greater visibility on when different phases of the project are scheduled to complete. We note that this project pushes the order book above CHF100m, with an additional CHF166m qualified pipeline projects for delivery between 2020 and 2023, including lithium-ion battery systems for Bombardier trains. Management is seeking CHF70m funding to realise this potential.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...