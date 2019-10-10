The "Sweden Immunodiagnostics Market, 2019-2023: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate business opportunities emerging in the clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets during the next five years. The report provides specimen, test volume and sales forecasts; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities emerging during the next five years.

Rationale

The clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets are undergoing significant transformation, caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments, like routine chemistry, are already resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace creates exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, and calibrators.

Tests Analyzed in the Report

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Total, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cardio CRP, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Cholesterol, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, CRP, Ferritin, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, Iron, LDH, LDL Cholesterol, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Total, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Digoxin, Everolimus, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.

Endocrine Function

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, PO Ab, TSH.

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Folate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12.

Immunoproteins

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis.

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants.

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests.

Review of current instrumentation technologies, and feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Technology Assessment

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential market applications.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

