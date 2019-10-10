In order to support the Group's shaping of its sustainable and profitable growth, the Chairman of the Managing Board is engaged in a dialogue with experts from civil society.

Among the 7 mega trends that will shape the future of mobility, the sixth one is Autonomy, about which Carlos Tavares spoke with Luc Julia, expert on the human-machine interface, co-inventor of Siri 1 and author of the book "There Is No Such Thing as Artificial Intelligence".

Watch the interview with Luc Julia

Excerpts

Luc Julia: "I doubt that the autonomous vehicle at level 5 will ever exist, because the level of attention of a human driver will never be reached by a machine. For example, an autonomous vehicle located in Paris Place de l'Etoile at 6 p.m. will not move at all, because it will abide by the rules. Humans, on the contrary, know how to negociate to make their way."

Carlos Tavares: "We believe that the autonomous vehicles at level 4 and 5 will be a reality, as shuttles and taxi-robots in closed areas. But these highly technological mobility devices will be so expensive that they will be out of reach for individuals: their cost of usage will necessarily be shared with the community."

This will be followed by a last discussion on the trend Connectivity.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

1 Siri is a computer application of voice command which understands the verbal instructions given by the users and answers their requests. It is developed by the US company Apple.

