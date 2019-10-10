Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Tradegate
10.10.19
17:46 Uhr
40,500 Euro
-1,750
-4,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,000
40,500
17:46
40,000
40,500
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA40,500-4,14 %