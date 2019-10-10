Regulatory News:

Event Date Meeting 2019 Full Year Results Friday 21 February 2020 before market 9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2020 Friday 24 April 2020 before market Shareholders' meeting Tuesday 9 June 2020 2:30 p.m Paris 2020 Half Year Results Wednesday 29 July 2020 before market 9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast) 3rd Quarter Revenue 2020 Wednesday 28 October 2020 before market

