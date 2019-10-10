Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
Event
Date
Meeting
2019 Full Year Results
Friday 21 February 2020 before market
9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast)
1st Quarter Revenue 2020
Friday 24 April 2020 before market
Shareholders' meeting
Tuesday 9 June 2020
2:30 p.m Paris
2020 Half Year Results
Wednesday 29 July 2020 before market
9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast)
3rd Quarter Revenue 2020
Wednesday 28 October 2020 before market
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
