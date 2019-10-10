After significant portfolio expansion in H218 (which is now contributing to rental income), H119 saw several notable and profitable disposals. With EBIT at €8.8m and PBT at €6.9m in the period, Noratis is halfway through its FY19 targets (EBIT and PBT stable vs FY18 and FY17), which it reaffirmed recently. The company continued to expand its portfolio post period-end, which supports its long-term growth prospects based on a typical two-year lead time for asset value enhancement. The dividend remains attractive, with a FY19e yield of 6.2%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...