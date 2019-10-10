Regulatory News:
PUBLICIS GROUPE (Paris:PUB)
Third Quarter 2019 Revenue
Date Time
Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00pm
(Paris time CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation code: 2252939
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2588
Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ir9vs3g
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay code: 2252939
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
USA: +1 719 457 0820
