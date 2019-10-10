The "Slovenia Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers and Reagent Forecasts for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts-Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from the author is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.

Highlights

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts

Feature comparison of major analyzers

Profiles of market players and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products

Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

Rationale

The molecular diagnostics market is unquestionably the most rapidly growing segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.

In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for major applications.

Five-year test volume and sales projections for over 30 NAT assays.

Product/Technology Review

Comparison of leading molecular diagnostic analyzers.

Review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over 30 target/signal amplification methods.

Companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular-diagnostic technologies and products.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Business planning issues and concerns.

